846 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $259.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $193.01 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

