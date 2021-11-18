$87.78 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $87.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $89.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $83.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $341.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $344.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $364.57 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $385.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

