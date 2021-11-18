908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg Sells 10,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

NASDAQ:MASS traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $753.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after buying an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

