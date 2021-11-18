9,340 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47.

