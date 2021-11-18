950 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $269.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.03 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,399 shares of company stock valued at $41,507,244 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.36.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

