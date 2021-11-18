$97.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post sales of $97.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.75 million and the highest is $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $386.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $389.38 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

