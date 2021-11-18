$98.95 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $98.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.44 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $364.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.33. 775,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

