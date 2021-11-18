$99.40 Million in Sales Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post $99.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.36 million to $100.43 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,567,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,150,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

