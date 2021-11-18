A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Sells $418,036.20 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

