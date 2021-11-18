AAC Clyde Space (OTC:ACCMF) Coverage Initiated at Pareto Securities

Equities research analysts at Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAC Clyde Space (OTC:ACCMF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAC Clyde Space stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. AAC Clyde Space has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

AAC Clyde Space Company Profile

AAC Clyde Space AB engages in the provision of space solutions and systems for commercial, governmental, and educational customers on the global market. The firm offers satellites and advance sub-systems and components. Its services include customization services; mission planning and support; equipment customization; custom equipment design; and qualification support services.

