Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Receives $43.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

AADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Director Caley Castelein bought 259,998 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000.

AADI stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.