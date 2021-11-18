Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €28.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.72 ($31.44).

ETR:ARL opened at €28.00 ($32.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.69. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €17.85 ($21.00) and a 12-month high of €29.90 ($35.18).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

