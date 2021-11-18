Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.41. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.