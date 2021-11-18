AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.59 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

