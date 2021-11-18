Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 8,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,806 shares of company stock worth $3,194,986 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.