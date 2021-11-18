Activest Wealth Management Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $211,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 32,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.52. The company has a market capitalization of $294.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

