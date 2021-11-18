Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,861 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 760,653 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 75,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,459. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

