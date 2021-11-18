Activest Wealth Management Invests $100,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LCID traded down 6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 46.29. 1,476,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,567,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 29.38. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 9.67 and a 52 week high of 64.86.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Recommended Story: What is channel trading?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.