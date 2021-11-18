Activest Wealth Management Invests $100,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ LCID traded down 6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 46.29. 1,476,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,567,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 29.38. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 9.67 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.