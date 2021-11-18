Activest Wealth Management Invests $444,000 in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

UYG stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

