Activest Wealth Management Purchases 4,167 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,297. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

