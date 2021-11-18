Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $134.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

