Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Greenlane by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenlane by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

