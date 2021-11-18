Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post sales of $28.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.93 million to $98.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $127.53 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 1,259,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,412. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $374.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

