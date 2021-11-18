Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

NYSE PEO opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.16% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.