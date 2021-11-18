Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.63

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 13447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,937,460. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

