Addenda Capital Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $141,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

