Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $13,445,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $277,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

