Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Addus HomeCare worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

