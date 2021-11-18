Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $670.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.69 and a 200 day moving average of $595.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

