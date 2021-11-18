Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.18. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,801,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $232.55 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

