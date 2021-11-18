Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $23.05. 20,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,997,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Specifically, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $592,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 983,572 shares of company stock worth $17,662,702. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $617.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

