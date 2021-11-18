Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $23.05. 20,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,997,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Specifically, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $792,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $64,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,572 shares of company stock worth $17,662,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $617.45 million, a PE ratio of -387.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

