AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 137,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

