Affiance Financial LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Fund comprises about 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,536. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

