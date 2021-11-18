Affiance Financial LLC Sells 438 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $12,853,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,435,990. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

