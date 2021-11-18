Affiance Financial LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.78. 155,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,946. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $325.41 and a fifty-two week high of $432.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

