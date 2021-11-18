Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $151.72

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $151.72, but opened at $147.05. Affirm shares last traded at $143.11, with a volume of 115,717 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

