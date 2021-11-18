Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.42.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

