Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Get Agile Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. Agile Group has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $7.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.39%.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Group (AGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.