Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of A traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.16. 1,475,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,401. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

