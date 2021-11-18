Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,910 shares of company stock worth $706,667 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

