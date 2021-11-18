Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities raised their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

