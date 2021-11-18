Alan D. Gold Sells 2,987 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.26. The stock had a trading volume of 480,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,053. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.98. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

