Alan D. Gold Sells 2,987 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.26. The stock had a trading volume of 480,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,053. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.98. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
