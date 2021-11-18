Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,442 shares of company stock worth $6,066,462 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
