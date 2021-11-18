Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,442 shares of company stock worth $6,066,462 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

