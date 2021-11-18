Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

NYSE BABA opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

