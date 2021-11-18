Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

BABA opened at $145.55 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.40.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.