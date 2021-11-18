Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.53.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$52.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.38. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

