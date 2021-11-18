Allen J. Klingsick Sells 2,413 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allen J. Klingsick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON remained flat at $$51.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 24,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192,936. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

