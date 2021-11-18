AllianceBlock Reaches Market Capitalization of $196.64 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $196.64 million and $7.87 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00216660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

