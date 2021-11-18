Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

